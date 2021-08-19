Tresean Gore Out Of TUF 29 Finale, Gilbert Urbina Steps Up

Drama is no stranger to the reality TV show, ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

Tragedy has struck once again, ridding one half of its middleweight finale. After winning two of his fights in the TUF house, Tresean Gore would earn his spot at the TUF 29 Finale, competing for a UFC contract against fellow finalist Bryan Battle. However, it was learned the collision course would not take place due to an unfortunate detour.

UFC president Dana White would be the first person to break the horrific news, citing an injury for Gore.

“Tresean Gore is injured, it looks like his meniscus,” White told TMZ. “I think a lot of people figured that this kid could win it. Obviously, (it would have been) a great fight with him and Bryan Battle. Gore is out. Probably going to be out for six months.”

The Show Must Go On

Battle isn’t going down without a fight. Gilbert Urbina would step in for the UFC contract opportunity on short notice. Urbina had just been knocked out by Gore, clashing with him in the semi-finals.

The KO loss might have put him down, but he’s not out. Urbina will look to make the most out of his second chance at the UFC shot.

The two will meet on August 28th, headlined by featherweights Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

What About Gore?

While Tresean Gore’s injury may have halted his UFC dreams, he’s not totally in a nightmare.

Dana White, understanding the situation, would promise Gore a shot in the big show. As soon he’s recovered, Gore will be allowed to compete on an official UFC card to prove his worth one more time.