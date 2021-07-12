MMA Veteran Travis Fulton Found Dead in Alleged Jail Cell Suicide, Facing Child Pornography Charges

Former MMA veteran Travis Fulton was found dead in his jail cell in a suspected suicide attempt. Fulton was facing federal charges on ownership of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a child.

Fulton Child Pornography Charges

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier initially reported on Fulton and each charge he was facing. Furthermore, the outlet was also able to confiscate police records from the courts regarding the orders.

“The charges allege Fulton attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose taking pictures with a Canon PowerShot camera in November, according to court records. He is also accused of possessing a DataTraveler flash drive with child porn. Thus, involving a child under age 12 between November 2018 and November 2020,” wrote the news outlet.”

Details of the Fulton Found Dead

The Linn County (Iowa, USA) Sheriff’s Office has reported that Fulton was found dead inside his cell. MMA Junkie reported on the death with details of the jail finding Fulton.

“During a routine cell sweep by prison workers, Fulton, 44, was found hanging at approximately 4 a.m. local time. Attempts to resuscitate Fulton, including CPR, were unsuccessful. Fulton was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead around 5 a.m. local time. The sheriff’s office said the death is under investigation and the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy,” wrote Nolan King of MMA Junkie.

Extensive MMA Career

Fulton was an MMA veteran to the fullest extent, fighting since 1996. Since that time, he’s fought in 320 professional mixed martial arts bouts, with 255 wins and 54 losses. To this day, the record stands as the most fights ever recorded by a professional mixed martial artist.

Some prominent names on his resume are fights against Andrei Arlovski, Ricco Rodriguez, Wes Sims, Ben Rothwell, and more. The MMA community also remembers Fulton as a participant in a whimsical fight where his opponent, Johnathan Ivey, faked a heart attack inside the cage to get himself in an advantageous position, then tapped due to not wanting to hit Fulton anymore.

Details of the case are ongoing and will continue to be revealed within the immediate future officially.