Travis Fulton Facing Federal Charges for Possession of Child Pornography

Former MMA veteran Travis Fulton is facing federal ownership of child pornography, as well as the sexual exploitation of a child. According to the WCF Courier, Fulton is also awaiting trial on domestic violence charges.

Fulton Child Pornography Charges

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Fulton and all of the charges he’s facing. The outlet was also able to confiscate police records from the courts in regards to the charges.

“The charges allege Fulton attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose taking pictures with a Canon PowerShot camera in November, according to court records. He is also accused of possessing a DataTraveler flash drive with child porn. Thus, involving a child under age 12 between November 2018 and November 2020,” wrote the news outlet.”

Domestic Violence Charges

Additionally, Fulton is on trial for domestic violence charges. The outlet further provided details of the events that took place in September of 2019.

“Fulton is currently awaiting trial for willful injury and domestic assault charges in connection with a September 2019 incident in which he is accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and back in Waterloo and threatening to kill her if she talked to police. The woman suffered injuries to her jaw, nose, and palate and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, records state.”

Fulton is an MMA veteran to the fullest extent, fighting since 1996. Since that time, he’s fought in 320 professional mixed martial arts bouts, with 255 wins and 54 losses. Some of the prominent names on his resume are fights against Andrei Arlovski, Ricco Rodriguez, Wes Sims, Ben Rothwell, and more.

As of now, Fulton’s trial is set to take place in April. Lastly noted by the outlet, Fulton and the woman were detained earlier this month. The pair violated a restraining order after they were seen together at the Isle Casino Hotel on Jan. 28.