Tony Laramie Credits Sobriety For His RIZIN Championship Rise

Tony Laramie credits sobriety and rebuilding his life for his rise to RIZIN’s flyweight championship. The promotion published his November 8 post-fight account in a Japanese written interview on November 10.

Laramie said RIZIN had genuinely helped save his life by guiding him toward the person he wanted to become. He attributed improved performances against stronger opponents to getting sober and making better decisions. He no longer drinks, although a celebration involving ramen still appealed to him.

He described the title as the product of 15 years’ commitment, not an endpoint. Missing the flyweight grand prix after losing to Yuki Ito taught him to concentrate on one fight at a time.

The gym had become his anchor

That explanation follows an earlier account of how completely training occupied his life. In RIZIN’s written interview after his March 7, 2026 win over Takaki Soya, Laramie described the gym as his emotional refuge. He said he had neither close friends nor someone waiting for him at home, and struggled to put into words the satisfaction of seeing years of effort rewarded. Those were his circumstances as he described them then, not a new assessment of his personal life.

After that victory, he wanted to manage another part of his routine: his weight between appearances. Laramie said he hoped to enjoy one good meal without overeating, so he could accept another opportunity when it arrived. He estimated that eight to twelve weeks would let him prepare at his best, accounting for weight reduction, a long flight and the time difference. He also said he had learned to think before acting, rather than repeat mistakes caused by impulsive decisions.

At that stage, he wanted a title opportunity but remained willing to take more fights if necessary. He considered his controlled striking performance a demonstration of the work behind that ambition.

The loss that still interests the new champion

Ito remains the opponent who interrupted Laramie’s progress in Japan. Their first meeting at RIZIN 50 on March 30, 2025 was contested at 59 kilograms over three five-minute rounds. The finalized official record gives Ito a unanimous decision, with all three judges choosing him. That was a completed defeat, not an unfinished championship contest.

Laramie subsequently beat Yuki Motoya at RIZIN LANDMARK 14 in Sendai on June 6, 2026. Their three-round contest was also contracted at 59 kilograms. The promotion’s account records a unanimous decision for the Canadian, who thanked Motoya for accepting the weight and requested the winner of that evening’s championship bout. His immediate objective was a challenge, not a belt he already held.

That opportunity culminated in his RIZIN 55 title victory over Makoto Shinryu at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba. The November 8 main event was scheduled at 57 kilograms, and Laramie took the championship by split decision. The official report records Ito entering the ring afterward and asking for another meeting if the new champion’s injuries allowed it.

In the later interview, Laramie welcomed that rematch and hoped his deep facial cuts would heal for December 31. That remained his expectation, not medical clearance or a confirmed booking. He wanted to avenge his RIZIN loss and demonstrate the division’s quality.