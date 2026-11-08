Tony Laramie Takes Makoto Shinryu’s Flyweight Title At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Tony Laramie is the new RIZIN flyweight champion. The Canadian took the belt from Makoto Shinryu by split decision (2–1) in the RIZIN 55 main event on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba, Japan. Shinryu sank to his knees after the announcement, while Laramie received the championship belt following the three-round contest.

The championship contest closed the November 8 fight order and was scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 57 kilograms. Shinryu entered his first defense; Laramie arrived at his first opportunity to win this promotion’s belt.

Round 1: A knockdown becomes a submission battle

Both opened southpaw. Shinryu dropped Laramie with a right hook following a left, then pursued him on the floor. The challenger recovered position in the scramble, took the back and threatened a rear-naked choke. An arm reached under the chin, but he could not complete his grip. Shinryu escaped the danger and worked back on top.

Laramie remained active underneath, attempting an armbar and a guillotine rather than simply holding guard. Neither submission produced a finish. BoutReview’s ringside account describes Shinryu ending the round standing over his grounded opponent near the corner, attacking with punches and stomps.

Round 2: Back control trades hands

Shinryu connected with his left straight and attacked a single leg. The ensuing exchanges repeatedly changed who controlled the back: Laramie shook him off, secured his own back position and locked a body triangle while seeking another choke. Shinryu escaped, stood and eventually regained the upper position.

The champion finished the period inside guard, adding ground strikes. BoutReview reports a right elbow from the top that opened bleeding around Laramie’s left eyelid. The round paired the challenger’s extended submission threat with the defending champion’s late offense.

Round 3: Laramie keeps returning to the takedown

Shinryu landed punches and an elbow before Laramie drove through a double leg. A doctor examined the challenger’s cut after they returned upright; action resumed with 3:01 remaining. Laramie immediately went back to his wrestling, putting Shinryu down again and refusing to let his opponent establish an uninterrupted striking exchange.

Along the ropes, Shinryu tried to build back to his feet. Laramie countered the rises and a throwing attempt, returning to top position. A late ninja-choke attempt also failed to dislodge him, and he closed with punches and hammerfists from above until the final bell.

Under RIZIN’s published MMA rules, judges evaluate the contest as a whole instead of adding ten-point round totals. Damage comes first, with striking and grappling weighted equally when assessing their effect on the fight. Aggressiveness follows, then generalship: control of pace, position and location. A submission threat therefore matters alongside a damaging strike under the promotion’s stated priorities.

The route to a new flyweight champion

RIZIN’s official fighter history traces Laramie’s challenge through consecutive wins over Wataru Yamauchi, Takaki Soya and Yuki Motoya. He stopped Soya in March before defeating Motoya by unanimous decision in June at a 59-kilogram contracted weight. Those victories followed his March 2025 loss to Yuki Ito, after which he had missed selection for the flyweight grand prix.

Shinryu’s previous attempt to claim this belt ended in a submission loss to Kyoji Horiguchi in December 2023. He reached this defense after rebuilding at American Top Team. His official profile records a decision over Hiroya and an opening-round arm-lock victory over Nkazimulo Zulu before he dethroned Hiromasa Ougikubo in Sendai on June 6. That win avenged his July 2024 defeat to Ougikubo; this time, he was the champion facing a challenger who had earned his way through several established Japanese opponents.

Both had cleared the limit at the official RIZIN 55 weigh-in: Shinryu registered 57.00 kilograms and Laramie 56.80. The promotion listed the champion five centimeters taller, but the challenger with a 4.5-centimeter reach advantage, giving each a different physical edge before their title meeting.