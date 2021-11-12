Tony Ferguson Rips ‘Little B—itch’ Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khabib Decimates Him In Response

If you are a true MMA fan, you know the heartbreaking saga that was the failed fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. While that bout never happened, they recently reignited their rivalry online, in a big way.

It is well known MMA lore at this point, that Khabib and Tony were booked to fight each other a grand total of five times, without the bout actually coming to fruition. Between weight cut mishaps, injuries, rogue cables, and a global pandemic, few fights have had as much drama behind it, without actually happening.

At this point, Khabib is retired and Tony is on a three-fight skid, so the bout will never happen. That said, things got a bit heated between these two once again, when Tony posted to his Twitter, going off on Nurmagomedov for not making it to their fights.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸 🏆 🇲🇽” Ferguson wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Buries Tony Ferguson

This tweet apparently got the attention of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who decided to fire back at Tony Ferguson. He, or whoever was writing the tweet for him, took things to another level by bringing up Tony’s recent record.

“For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15. Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts,” the tweet from Khabib reads.

There has been a bit of discussion among fans and fighters alike about whether or not these recent tweets from Khabib Nurmagomedov are actually his, or if his manager Ali Abdelaziz has been writing them. Either way, this was an entertaining exchange with Tony Ferguson.