Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje Potential Fight Odds Released

Betting Odds Released For Potential Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje Fight

It would appear that the frontrunner for the UFC 249 main event is a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Now odds have been released for this fight, so you can start thinking about your bets.

Ferguson was expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight at UFC 249, but Khabib is unable to fight. Sounds familiar? Well this time it is through no fault of his own, as a travel ban has him stuck in Russia, unable to leave.

As a result, the UFC was left looking for someone to step up and fight Tony Ferguson. Several people have volunteered, but it seems that the UFC is leaning towards a fight with Justin Gaethje for the new main event. Nothing has been signed for the fight, but that is apparently the direction they are looking to head.

Although nothing is official, betting odds have been released for a potential Ferguson vs Gaethje fight. According to Best Fight Odds, Tony has opened as a –170 favorite over Justin, meaning that a bet of $170 would make you $100, should he win. On the other hand, Justin returned as a +145 underdog, meaning that a $100 bet would earn $145, if he were to win.

Obviously, like all fight odds, these are likely going to change as more bets come in, and the fight gets closer. However it is worth noting that there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the UFC 249 fight card. So it is hard to say for sure that the fight will even be happening.

We’re you surprised by the opening betting odds for Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje?