Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje Fight Card On May 9th To Be Called UFC 249

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje To Headline UFC 249 On May 9th

It was revealed that the UFC is targeting Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje to headline a card next month. Now it seems the name of that event has finally been decided.

UFC 249 was expected to take place last weekend, with Ferguson taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. When Khabib was pulled from the card, that main event became Tony vs Justin. Ultimately though, the entire card, as well as multiple others, were canceled, due to the increased seriousness of the global health crisis.

Now it was decided that Tony Ferguson will still face Justin Gaethje, as the main event of a mega card on May 9th. However it was unclear what this card would be called, after the shuffle of events. Those questions are answered and, according to recent reports, the card at a location still yet to be revealed will be called UFC 249.

“Guys, breaking news: The UFC’s next event has an official name. Per the organization, May 9th, at a location TBA, is officially … UFC 249. Tell your friends.”

This obviously is not the most massive news, but it is still good to know how to refer to the event. Although it is worth noting that there are still some uncertainties as to if the fights will actually take place on this day. After all the UFC already canceled one event set to take place on May 9th, and there have been only slight developments in the Fight Island situation.

Who do you favor in a Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje fight?