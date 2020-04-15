Tony Ferguson Reacts To May 9th Booking With Gaethje, Fires Shots At ‘Fathead’ Khabib

Tony Ferguson Gives His Thoughts On May 9th Fight With Justin Gaethje

It was recently revealed that Tony Ferguson will potentially be fighting Justin Gaethje on May 9th. Now the former interim champ gives his thoughts on this booking, and throws some jabs at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson was originally expected to face Khabib for the lightweight title at UFC 249, this weekend. This was then changed when Khabib was forced out, and Justin Gaethje stepped up. Ultimately the card would be canceled entirely, as the higher ups at ESPN and Disney felt it too big a risk at this point in time. Of course, that does not stop Tony from still wanting to make weight, for a fight that is not happening.

It was expected that, since the card was canceled, Ferguson would face Khabib at a later date, perhaps in September. However it was recently reported that Tony had agreed to fight Gathje anyway, but this time on May 9th, provided things can go back to normal by then. Following this announcement, “El Cucuy” took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the booking. Not only that, but he took the time to fire some shots at Khabib for not taking the fight.

""Varsity🥇Mentality" Professional Fight♟Prep 💪🕶 -CSO- "

“Tiramisu🍮Time” You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu🎂Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead 👊😂👍 🌱 Still Cutting Weight #ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat 🎶 I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe 💪🕶 -CSO-🥇🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kldpQQO6Ft — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 15, 2020

The joke Tony Ferguson is making about tiramisu is in reference to Khabib withdrawing from one of their scheduled bouts due to weight cut issues, after being seen eating tiramisu. It is good to see he is training, but it is a shame he could not wait until September.