Tony Ferguson Has No Interest In Fighting ‘Fake’ Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson Fires Shots At Conor McGregor Ahead Of UFC 249

Heading into this weekend’s UFC event, Tony Ferguson will be fighting for the interim lightweight title. However he says he has no interest in fighting another top contender, in Conor McGregor.

Ferguson has called for fights with McGregor at various times during the twelve fights he has won in a row. During that streak, he has seen McGregor win, then get stripped of the lightweight title, before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. On the other hand, Tony won, then got stripped of the interim title, not ever having the opportunity to fight for the undisputed strap.

Now, headed into this weekend’s UFC 249 bout with Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson is fighting for his second interim title. He has a different mindset heading into this bout, than he has had in the past. In fact, as he told ESPN, he has no interest in fighting McGregor anymore, no matter how things go on Saturday night.

“It’s like chicken nuggets,” Ferguson said. “You ever see chicken nuggets made? It’s made of fake, pink stuff, man. I mean, I love chicken nuggets, but I’m going to be real man, he’s fake. He’s an athlete when I first met him but you hang around other people and you don’t know how to spend your money, you’re a knucklehead out there. that’s not someone I want to compete against. Obviously, Conor’s a good athlete, but he’s not on the radar though, man.”

That being said, it seems unlikely that Tony Ferguson would refuse to fight Conor McGregor if offered the bout. However before that is even considered, El Cucuy has to get through one of the most dangerous men alive this weekend, at UFC 249.