Tony Ferguson DANCES While Getting Discharged From The Hospital After UFC 249

Tony Ferguson In Good Spirits Following TKO Loss At UFC 249

You know what they say: you can’t keep a good Tony Ferguson down. Okay, maybe that is not the saying, but regardless that seems to be true after UFC 249.

Ferguson was riding an unprecedented winning streak, heading into his UFC 249 bout with Justin Gaethje. Despite the fact that nobody would have blamed him for waiting to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, he still chose to take this dangerous bout. It was a massive risk, but “El Cucuy” was willing to bet on himself to win.

Unfortunately, as often the case in MMA, things did not go according to plan for Tony Ferguson, as he was TKO’d and suffered a fractured orbital. Most people would be in the hospital, taking it easy, and perhaps a bit sad from the loss. However, a recent post to his Instagram showed us that Ferguson is still his quirky self, even after this setback. The video he shared shows him waiting to be released from the hospital, dancing around with his IV pole.

““Recovery🌱Dayze” 🦸‍♂️ When You’re About To Get Discharged From The Hospital #LetMeOut 💪😆🤙”

There is an undeniable contrast between the smile and thumbs up Tony gives, and the bruised and swollen eye he is sporting. Nevertheless he is maintaining his positive spirits, which could not be easy during this time. This is the type of mentality that champions are made of, and despite never getting his shot, nobody can deny Ferguson’s championship mindset.

What would you like to see next from Tony Ferguson after he returns from this disappointing loss?