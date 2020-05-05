Tony Ferguson More Confident Than He’s Been ‘In A Long F—ing Time’ Ahead Of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson Ultra Confident Heading Into UFC 249 Bout With Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson has been on legendary winning streak in the lightweight division. That has led his confidence to be at an all time high, leading into his UFC 249 fight with Justin Gaethje.

For all intents and purposes, Ferguson should have fought for the undisputed lightweight title long ago. He is riding a 12-fight win streak, not having lost since 2012. Nevertheless, through a countless string of injuries and freak accidents, he has never made it to an undisputed title.

On Saturday night, Tony Ferguson will be taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. Some are concerned that this could be a bad matchup for El Cucuy. Regardless, as he said in the UFC 249 Countdown show (which you can check out here), his confidence is at an all-time high.

“I have a very small circle and I have to do that because if you hang out with people who have big egos, you are going to act like you have a big ego,” Ferguson said. I’m too busy worrying about my s–t and I love this s–t, man. I’m a f–king contracted killer out there. I aim to do my shit and I train like a f–king vicious dude. I’m always preparing for three to four people and that’s why I’m ahead of schedule. I haven’t had this confidence in a long f–king time, man. It took the training that I needed and the opponent. He’s not getting out of the cage.”

It is not hard to understand that Tony Ferguson has such a high confidence. He is riding an unprecedented win streak in the shark tank that is the 155lb division. It will be fascinating to see if that confidence pays off this Saturday, at UFC 249.