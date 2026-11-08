Tomasz Romanowski Outlines Rematch Plans Before Igor Michaliszyn Return

Tomasz Romanowski wants another route to KSW’s middleweight championship, and he has framed it around opponents who have already beaten him. KSW revisited those ambitions in a November 8 written feature ahead of his return against Igor Michaliszyn in Szczecin.

Romanowski’s proposed sequence involves reversing earlier defeats before another attempt at the belt. He named Paweł Pawlak, Damian Janikowski and Piotr Kuberski among the men he would like to face again. That is his preferred career path, not an announcement that those rematches have been arranged.

He envisaged three rematches followed by a title opportunity, with the sequence fitting the rankings. He also described respect for Michaliszyn as compatible with fighting at full force. His preparation, he explained in the promotion’s Polish-language account, involves weeks of developing the focus needed to anticipate his opponent’s work. He stressed vigilance and the need to react faster rather than allowing their relationship to soften the competition.

Michaliszyn Is The First Unfinished Meeting

The immediate assignment revisits a decision loss from 2017, before either man’s current KSW chapter. Michaliszyn won their first encounter outside the organization. The return is a middleweight contest, with KSW’s original booking announcement identifying Michaliszyn as a former welterweight title challenger moving into the higher division.

That announcement lists Romanowski at 19-12 with one no-contest and Michaliszyn at 12-4. The latter had won four of his six KSW appearances, while Romanowski had made twelve promotional appearances. Both therefore arrive with experience of championship-level opposition rather than meeting as newcomers to the roster.

KSW’s booking release places Michaliszyn’s previous appearance in April 2025, when he lost to Artur Szczepaniak. Seven of his twelve career victories came inside the distance: four by knockout and three by submission. The divisional move now brings him into Romanowski’s established weight class.

Romanowski’s most recent appearance was at KSW 116 on March 14. Bartosz Kurek beat him by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 30-27. Before that setback, Romanowski defeated Alain Van De Merckt on points in November 2025, winning two cards 30-27 and the third 29-28.

The Losses Behind The Proposed Route

KSW’s official fight history records the earlier setbacks underlying Romanowski’s plans. Pawlak stopped him with punches in the fifth round of their June 2023 championship fight. Janikowski then won a unanimous decision that December. Kuberski finished their March 2025 meeting with third-round strikes.

The Szczecin event is scheduled for November 21 at Enea Arena. Its lineup also includes the KSW debut of Szymon Herrmann, while Michał Hir has replaced Steven Krt. Kamil Szkaradek’s bout with Rogério Bontorin completes the announced card.