Tom Nolan Reaches No. 7, Jacobe Smith Enters Meta UFC Rankings

Tom Nolan has climbed to seventh in the Meta UFC lightweight rankings following his victory over Renato Moicano. The latest list also brings Jacobe Smith into the welterweight top 15 and moves Piera Rodriguez three places higher at strawweight after their wins on the same Halloween card.

The promotion shared its updated rankings on November 3. These positions belong specifically to the Meta list: UFC’s website separately offers a media-ranking tab, so the two systems should not be presented as interchangeable.

Nolan And Smith Gain Ground After Las Vegas Wins

Nolan’s five-place rise puts him between Quillan Salkilld and Benoit Saint Denis. Moicano drops six spots to 14th, with Esteban Ribovics immediately below him. At welterweight, Smith enters at No. 14, while Kevin Holland moves down one position to 15th.

Those changes follow an October 31 event at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Nolan stopped Moicano with punches and elbows at 1:28 of the third round. The Australian had to work through extended defensive grappling positions before turning the contest in his favor.

Moicano controlled Nolan’s back during the opening round, but could not secure a submission. Nolan began connecting more consistently in the second before another takedown put him underneath the Brazilian. Dan Miragliotta’s subsequent stand-up preceded Nolan’s late offensive surge, which carried into the final round and ultimately produced the stoppage.

Smith defeated Randy Brown by unanimous decision in the co-main event. All three judges scored it 30-26. His wrestling repeatedly brought Brown to the canvas, where sustained top pressure and ground strikes gave him control of the contest. The victory kept his professional record unbeaten at 14-0 after accepting the assignment on two weeks’ notice.

Luana Santos rises to third on the Meta bantamweight list, while Yana Santos falls to eighth. Luana won on that main card, taking three 29-28 scorecards against Yana Santos. Her later-round takedowns and back control helped secure the decision after Yana’s early success in the clinch and at striking range.

Rodriguez Advances After Three-Round Decision

She now sits seventh, immediately below Fatima Kline. Rodriguez’s improvement follows her unanimous-decision victory over Talita Alencar on the preliminary card. Each judge scored that strawweight contest 30-27, and the result took the Venezuelan’s professional record to 13-2.

Her route to victory involved maintaining striking distance without allowing Alencar to dictate a prolonged grappling contest. Rodriguez dealt with takedown pressure and remained attentive to her opponent’s attempts to change the setting of the fight.

The opening round included an unusual change to the surroundings: part of the arena lighting went out after a power surge. Neither fighter stopped competing. Alencar eventually reached Rodriguez’s back and secured a body triangle while threatening a rear-naked choke. Rodriguez concentrated on the hand fight, prevented the submission and forced Alencar to give up the position before they resumed exchanging punches near the end of the round.

Alencar did find opportunities on the mat, including elbow strikes and an attempt to isolate an arm during the second round. Rodriguez survived that spell and returned to a more effective standing attack in the third. Her takedown defense kept the final round upright, where her output supplied the clearer scoring work over the closing five minutes.