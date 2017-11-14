TJ Dillashaw vs. The World, UFC champ is now calling out Faber, Johnson and Cruz

The new UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has recently taken to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to call out Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson, ex-135lb champion Dominick Cruz and seemingly everyone else. He also made a brief appearance on B.J Penn radio to discuss the possibility of him fighting long-time rival and ex- mentor Urijah Faber.

“He was scared the first time, so I’d imagine he’s still scared now too” Dillashaw remarked when talking about the prospect of a potential Mighty Mouse super-fight.

T.J was also critical towards Dominick Cruz “Cruz can suck it, man”

“That’s hilarious man. It sounds like the easiest payday ever. I mean it’s just comical” referencing Urijah’s recent comments on a potential return.