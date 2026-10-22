TJ Dillashaw Picks Volkanovski Over Evloev Despite Age Concerns

TJ Dillashaw favors Alexander Volkanovski against Movsar Evloev despite acknowledging age as a concern. In an October 21 interview with Mike Bohn, he backed the champion’s movement and tactical intelligence.

Their featherweight championship contest headlines UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The promotion lists the main card for 2 p.m. Eastern, following preliminaries at noon and early preliminaries at 10 a.m. Eastern. Petr Yan defends the bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event, giving the card two scheduled title contests.

Why Dillashaw still favors the champion

Dillashaw’s prediction was clear:

“I think he still gets the win this weekend. I think he’s just gonna be hard to corral.”

He credited elusive footwork, selective attacks and opponent-specific preparation. Still, he cautioned that an older fighter may only discover a decline during competition. He saw Evloev’s best route as sustained pressure linking strikes and repeated takedowns, rather than treating them as separate phases. He considered the inside leg kick a usable tool for Volkanovski despite the wrestling threat.

UFC lists Volkanovski at 38 with a 28-4 record, 13 knockout victories and three submissions. His recent title history gives that discussion a concrete reference: he defeated Diego Lopes by five-round unanimous decision in April 2025 to regain the vacant featherweight championship, then beat Lopes over the same distance in January 2026 to retain it. Those were separate championship wins, not one result listed twice. Both required him to maintain an effective approach across 25 minutes.

The comeback followed a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in February 2024. His two earlier defeats against Islam Makhachev were different assignments, both for the lightweight title: a five-round decision in February 2023 and a first-round knockout that October. The promotion’s detailed history separates those lightweight attempts from the loss of his featherweight belt. That distinction matters when assessing his recent form, rather than grouping every defeat into the same championship run.

UFC’s statistical profile credits him with 69 percent takedown defense and 5.99 significant strikes landed per minute. Those historical measures frame the tactical question: whether he can keep producing offense while making the challenger work to establish control.

An unbeaten challenger with a proven decision record

Evloev’s official profile lists him at 20-0, training at American Top Team, with a professional career dating to 2014. His most recent victory was a five-round majority decision over Lerone Murphy in March. Before that, he defeated Aljamain Sterling in December 2024 and Arnold Allen in January 2024, both by three-round unanimous decision. The Murphy result therefore supplied experience over the championship distance, while the earlier wins established success against opponents with different styles.

All 10 of the UFC victories recorded in his fight history went to decisions, beginning with SeungWoo Choi in April 2019. The sequence includes wins over Nik Lentz, Dan Ige and Diego Lopes. That does not mean he has never finished an opponent: the same profile lists three career knockout wins and four submissions, all outside that UFC sequence. His unbeaten professional record and his lack of a UFC stoppage are compatible facts, rather than competing versions of his career. Neither statistic alone determines how a title fight will unfold.

Evloev, 32, previously held the M-1 Global bantamweight championship. His UFC profile records a Greco-Roman wrestling background, providing context for the control-heavy approach Dillashaw expects him to use against the champion.

Dillashaw nevertheless defended Evloev’s title opportunity, arguing that opponents must solve his control. He expected a Volkanovski decision, not an easy fight, and viewed Evloev’s decision route as a real possibility.

Dillashaw’s own championship experience includes winning the bantamweight belt from Renan Barao in May 2014 and regaining it against Cody Garbrandt in November 2017. Both were stoppage victories. He also went five rounds in a split-decision defeat to Dominick Cruz and a split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen, giving him experience of fights decided by narrow judging margins as well as finishes. UFC now lists him as retired; his last appearance was the October 2022 title-fight loss to Sterling. Here, he is assessing another fighter’s matchup, not announcing a comeback.

Saturday’s lineup remains a schedule, not a result. The official event page identifies Volkanovski as champion and Evloev as the challenger; neither has completed this title assignment yet.