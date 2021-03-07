TJ Dillashaw Takes Shots At “Fakemaster” Aljamain Sterling and “Cheater” Petr Yan

TJ Dillashaw, a man once banned from the UFC for taking EPO, has branded Petr Yan a cheat. The irony is almost too good to be true.

UFC 259 saw Petr Yan attempt to defend his 135lb belt against Aljamain Sterling in a hotly anticipated clash of styles and personality. The fight was a back and forth event, with Sterling throwing a variety of unorthodox techniques at the Russian, whilst Yan stuck to his fundamentals. By the 4th round, Sterling appeared to be beginning to fatigue, with Yan up 2 rounds to 1 on most of those watching scorecards.

However, Yan then shocked all those watching as he landed a brutal knee to the face whilst Sterling’s knees were still on the ground. The knee landed clean, and Sterling was unable to continue. Referee Mark Smith judged the knee to be intentional, which automatically disqualified Yan. This Aljamain Sterling was crowned champion in one of the most underwhelming title exchanges in recent UFC history.

Dillashaw Weighs In

Since then, former bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, has let his thoughts on the matter be known. Dillashaw posted the following on Twitter:

“And the Oscar goes to @fakemaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too bitch.”

This is coming from a man who is looking to return from a two-year ban, due to his use of erythropoietin in an attempt to illegally enhance himself. The irony was certainly not lost on Aljamain Sterling, who responded with the following:

“You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete. I hope Sandhagen tools like he did to you in practices before.”

You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete.

TJ Dillashaw looks set to make his return to the octagon against Cory Sandhagen in a number 1. contender matchup. Should he defeat Sandhagen, he will likely face off against the winner of Yan and Sterling’s rematch.