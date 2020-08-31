The return of disgraced former champion TJ Dillashaw is approaching quickly. It seems that he is looking to re-ascend to his former glory again.

There was a time that Dillashaw seemed to be primed for greatness. He had recaptured the bantamweight title, beating his rival twice in the process, and was looking to be the first person to drop down in weight to capture a second title. However things would spiral out of control at lighting speeds, as Henry Cejudo knocked out TJ in the first round. Then, to add insult to injury, he failed his post-fight drug test, testing positive for EPO, leading to him vacating his bantamweight strap, and being suspended for two years.

TJ Dillashaw Hopes To Regain The Title

On January 19th, TJ Dillashaw will finally be eligible to return to competition. In spite of the long layoff, and new landscape in the 135lb division, he is still hoping to get a quick route back to the title. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his desire to still capture gold, and take back what he feels is rightfully his.

“My return will be here soon and ready to reclaim what’s mine! 👊🏼🏆”

It makes sense that someone as competitive as Dillashaw would want to get right back to the title. However given the circumstances surrounding the loss of his title, it seems likely that he will have to face at least one top contender first. After all, since he relinquished the title, there have been two different champions, and a new generation of contenders have matured into their skills.

If he has any sense, TJ Dillashaw knows that he has a lot to prove in his return to action. While he did own up to his mistakes eventually, there is a large portion of the fanbase that questions how long he was using before he got caught.