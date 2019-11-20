Tito Ortiz: Cain Velasquez ‘Would Like The Winner’ Of His Fight With Del Rio

Tito Ortiz Says Cain Velasquez Could Be Coming To Combate

Tito Ortiz is set to make his Combate Americas debut against Alberto Del Rio. According to him, Cain Velasquez wants the winner of the fight.

Ortiz has been having an on and off relationship with fighting in recent years. He retired from the sport in 2017, after beating Chael Sonnen. However he would return for the lone Golden Boy MMA event, taking on Chuck Liddell. Subsequently, he would retire again after knocking out Liddell in the first round.

Following this retirement, Ortiz announced again that he is back. This time, he has signed a multi-fight deal with Combate Americas. Furthermore, it was revealed that he would facing WWE star Alberto Del Rio in his promotional debut.

Ahead of the bout, Tito Ortiz reassured that this will not be his only fight for Combate. Additionally, while speaking to Bloody Elbow, he explains that he might have his next opponent picked out. Although it is a little bit hard to believe who it is.

“It’s not a one and done deal with Combate. I signed a three fight, two year contract with them. So there will be a fight after. Campbell [McLaren] actually talked to Cain Velasquez and he said he’d like the winner of this. If Cain Velasquez can get to 205, I’m in. If he can make it to 210 I’m in.”

Despite the fact that Tito Ortiz claims he was offered this fight, it seems very unlikely. Velasquez just retired from the UFC, instead opting to compete in the WWE. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the former heavyweight champ will return for a Light Heavyweight or catchweight fight in Combate Americas.

Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Tito Ortiz and Cain Velasquez?