Tito Ortiz Believes Anderson Silva KO Punch Was Illegal

Tito Ortiz believes that Anderson Silva knocked him out with an illegal punch in their boxing match. So now, Tito has a reason for why his head has been feeling sore lately.

Ortiz was unfortunately on the wrong side of a one-sided fight that caused him to become an internet meme. He came out aggressive, hoping to catch Anderson with a power shot early on in the contest. However, similar to his MMA career, Silva used his evasion to dodge virtually every strike Ortiz threw.

Ortiz Says Silva KO Punch was Illegal

It didn’t take long before Ortiz threw a combination of 4 right hooks in a row, which, again, became a living meme. However, Silva escaped them all. He countered the repeated hooks with a strike that sent Ortiz to the ropes and cold to the canvas.

💥 @SpiderAnderson KOs Tito Ortiz in the first round! pic.twitter.com/A4836XGyW1 — Fight Network (@fightnet) September 12, 2021

After the right, mixed martial arts fans took to the internet to mock Ortiz for the embarrassing knockout. But after thinking about the fight, Ortiz believes that Silva’s knockout was from an illegal punch. He took to social media to tell his fans about the right hand that sat him down in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Nice right hand. But I didn’t know punching behind the head were legal. I need to practice this combo. Now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell,” said Ortiz in a since-deleted post.

Moving Forward

Despite Tito’s words, Anderson Silva is known for being one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. His legendary levels of kindness were on display before, during, and after the fight. More than likely, Silva won’t respond to the criticism, and fans won’t get back and forth banter between the competitors.

Regardless of Silva’s response, Ortiz will keep his name fresh in fans’ minds for a long time, especially if he keeps trying to get a fight with Logan Paul on the Triller platform.