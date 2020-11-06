Former UFC Light Heavyweight champ Tito Ortiz was recently elected to city council in Huntington Beach, California. He has used his pull in this new position to make a demand that seems to fall right in line with who he is as a person.

Let’s face it, Tito Ortiz is a bit of a strange character. If you been a fan of MMA for any length of time you will have realized this by now. Nevertheless this did not stop him from trying to move into the world of politics. It seemed to have worked out well for him so far too, as he ran for and was elected to Huntington Beach City Council earlier this week.

Tito Ortiz Demands A Recount

Now the powers of a City Council member are not extraordinarily high, but fans were still wondering what Tito Ortiz may do in his new role. However it seems that he is trying to use his powers to make an attempt at getting a recount in California, after the state’s votes for President leaned to Joe Biden. He shared a link on his Twitter to a petition, campaigning for this recount in the name of preventing corrupt government.

Look, it is not hard to understand why Tito Ortiz, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, would want to have his state put their electoral college votes in a red direction. However considering the fact that Biden won California by a margin of more than 4,000,000 votes, it seems unlikely that a recount would make any difference. If anything, this just unfortunately further points to how unqualified he is for any role in the world of politics. It will be interesting to see how far he is able to take his new role as City Councilman.