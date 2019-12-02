Tito Ortiz #1 P4P Fighter Over 40, Over Daniel Cormier, Say Combate Americas CEO

Campbell McLaren Puts Tito Ortiz Over Daniel Cormier

There are some very good fighters in MMA, who are over the age of 40. However, according to Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren, Tito Ortiz is the best of them.

MMA is an odd sport, in the sense that it allows for high level competitors to be of an advanced age. Daniel Cormier was the second person to be a champ-champ, all while approaching 40. Additionally, Yoel Romero is about to get his third shot at UFC gold, at age 42.

However, another athlete that is finding success in his 40’s, is Tito Ortiz. Currently, he is riding a two fight winning streak, beating Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen. Moreover, he is about to headline a card for Combate Americas. All, while being 44 years old.

It is this notion, that has Campbell McLaren saying that Ortiz is the best fighter on Earth, over the age of 40. In a Twitter post, he broke down his list of Top Ten Pound For Pound Fighters Over 40. Sitting atop that list, over the aforementioned Cormier and Romero, is Tito Ortiz himself.

Some fighters over 40 are definitely still killers. My P4P list. 1. Tito Ortiz

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Alberto Rodríguez

4. Urijah Faber

5. Demian Maia

6. Yoel Romero

7. Fabricio Werdum

8. Anderson Silva

9. Chael Sonnen

10. Andrei Arlovski — Campbell McLaren (@campbellcombate) December 1, 2019

it makes sense for McLaren to back his man, Tito Ortiz. However, it is a tad bit silly to think that he is a better fighter than Daniel Cormier, the Olympic wrestler, and former Light Heavy, and Heavyweight Champion. Hey, at least he had enough sense to put DC above Alberto Del Rio.