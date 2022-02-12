Xtreme Couture’s Tim Lane Found Dead At 49, MMA Community Mourns

The team over at Xtreme Couture lost one of their own this week.

RIP Tim Lane

Coach Tim Lane has been found dead in his home city of Las Vegas. Lane disappeared following his last known appearance on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would report him as missing on Thursday, citing he may ‘have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance’.

On Friday morning, the coach’s corpse was found in the Mount Charleston area. 33 members of team Xtreme would search for his body in the mountains. where his car was left, before he was found dead. The police has yet to reveal the cause of death.

Once being an ISKA world champion in kickboxing himself, Lane would pass on his lessons onto fighters at Xtreme Couture for more than 10 years. He’d teach boxing and kickboxing classes in his time at the MMA gym.

Eric Nicksick Reacts

Coach Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture would share a very emotional message following the passing of Lane. He would confirm Lane tragically took his own life.

“This is another friend and a coach who’s taken his life,” Nicksick said. “This sh*t gets heavy. This sh*t’s too soon, and I don’t understand a lot of this stuff and the reasons why, but please make sure you tell your loved ones you love them and check in on people.”

One Of Lane’s Last Messages

A month earlier, Lane would share a Facebook post revealing he had some mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Special thank you to all students of Fridays boxing cardio for always showing up with positive vibes. Since quarantine I have had some low moments mentally but having you all smiling with me every Friday morning has helped me keep hope alive in my heart. Thanks again, remember, keep smiling.”

People Show Support Of Lane, Following His Death

Here are just a few of the messages left behind by those in the MMA community.

Our condolences go out to those around Lane.

Thank you to everyone that took the time to reach out. I apologize I haven’t been able to get back to everyone yet, but I do appreciate the messages. We’ve been with our @XC_MMA and @VetsandPlayers family this evening remembering the life of Tim Lane. — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 12, 2022

RIP Coach Tim. I was fortunate enough to interact with him multiple times at XC, and he always had a smile and so much enthusiasm every day. https://t.co/tHedybjsJg — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) February 12, 2022

Rest in Power! 🙇🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/OeOKe54CIs — Rey Rey Rodriguez (@themindofreyrey) February 12, 2022

Shawn Tompkins… Robert Follis… Brian Keck… Tim Lane… fuck, man. Was lucky enough to cross their paths and learn a few things thanks to places like Xtreme Couture. Hope they all are resting well, right now. 🙏 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) February 12, 2022