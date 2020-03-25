(Video) Darren Till Sends Warning To Israel Adesanya In DMs

Till Coming For Adesanya

Darren Till and Israel Adesanya’s banter with each other looks set to continue for a while.

The pair have been engaging with each other on Instagram DMs for some time now and the latest instance came with Till recently sending a video warning to the UFC middleweight champion that he’s coming for him.

You can watch the message shared by Adesanya below:

Till recently moved up to middleweight from welterweight and enjoyed a successful debut when he outpointed Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 last November. “The Gorilla” is now set to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the UFC Dublin headliner on August 15.

A win over Whittaker would all but guarantee him getting a crack at Adesanya’s middleweight title provided “The Last Stylebender” is still champion at the time with Paulo Costa currently next in line.

And the Liverpool native certainly fancies his chances evidenced by his response to a fan claiming he would get knocked out by Adesanya.

I love u too but he fucking won’t, not a single chance in hell.

Healthy till at middleweight with this new improved mind set to training and all other things. Not a FUCKING chance! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 24, 2020

Given that Till and Adesanya were friends before they were in the same division, it should be interesting to see if they keep up this banter if they are scheduled to compete against other in the future.