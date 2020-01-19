Darren Till Has Injured Ankle, Won’t Step In To Face Jared Cannonier

Till Not Stepping In To Face Cannonier

Darren Till will not be replacing Robert Whittaker to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7.

Whittaker recently pulled out of his fight with Cannonier due to undisclosed personal reasons. As a result, many called for Till to step in and take the fight as it would be what made the most sense.

Till recently made the move up to middleweight when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision at UFC 244 in November. A potential fight with Cannonier would have virtually put the winner next in line for a title shot, at least, after Paulo Costa.

However, that won’t be the case as UFC president Dana White revealed at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference on Saturday night that the Liverpool native is currently nursing an injured ankle.

However, he did add that the promotion is still looking for a replacement opponent for Cannonier.

Dana White says Darren Till has an injured ankle so the UFC is still looking for a replacement for Jared Cannonier at #UFC248 #UFC246 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 19, 2020

Given the UFC rankings, the ideal opponent as of now would be Gastelum despite him being on a two-fight losing skid. However, if he can top the red-hot Cannonier, it would put him right back into title contention.