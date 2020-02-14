Darren Till vs. Jared Cannonier Reportedly Not Happening At UFC 248

Till vs. Cannonier Unlikely For UFC 248

Despite claims from Darren Till, his fight with fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier will reportedly not take place at UFC 248.

“The Gorilla” was set to step in for Robert Whittaker and face Cannonier in a pivotal 185-pound matchup at the event taking place March 7 in Las Vegas.

Although there were initially claims of injuries and Till looking for the right deal, the Liverpool native recently said he had agreed to face Cannonier. He has also been hyping up the fight as recent as Thursday.

However, as per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the fight will not be happening, at least at UFC 248.

“Based on conversations I’ve had, a potentially sweet middleweight fight between Darren Till and Jared Cannonier is NOT going to happen on March 7 in Las Vegas.”

Based on conversations I’ve had, a potentially sweet middleweight fight between Darren Till and Jared Cannonier is NOT going to happen on March 7 in Las Vegas. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 13, 2020

Since that revelation, Till posted on Instagram with the caption “Jared?” indicating that something may have gone awry on the American’s end.

Although the fight may not happen at UFC 248, it’s certainly still a possibility in the near future. We’ll just have to wait for more updates for now.