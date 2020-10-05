Darren Till is even more eager to share the Octagon with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is coming off an impressive second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 last month in a bout where he took minimal damage. Till was among many impressed by the performance of “The Last Stylebender” and is even using it as inspiration for himself.

As for a fight between Adesanya and Till, many — including the pair themselves — have been eager to see it given their striking styles.

For now, it won’t be taking place anytime soon. Till is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker and will face Jack Hermansson next on December 5. Adesanya, meanwhile, is targeting the winner of Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 on October 24 for his next title defense.

However, when it’s finally time for them to collide, Till is confident he will come out on top.

“I know when the time comes I’m going to beat Israel Adesanya,” Till told MMA Junkie. “Invite the hate, but (I) cannot take nothing away from that performance: utter masterclass, utter confidence. “I can take inspiration from it even though we’re rivals. To be able to do that shows a level of maturity that I can do that. Costa just needs to come back, whatever he needs to do. But it was an utter masterclass.”

Till Will Never Hold Personal Grudge Against Adesanya

While Adesanya proved many doubters wrong with his win over Costa, the fanbase as well many fellow fighters are split on him given his personality and antics. The 185-pound king continues to mock Costa and has engaged in multiple personal back-and-forths with Jon Jones on social media.

As far as Till is concerned, he and Adesanya have a mutual respect for each other and it will never lead to them hating each other.

“I’m never going to hate him, or any other fighters,” Till said. “I like to think I’m smart enough to know anything they say or do doesn’t affect my feelings. I’m not really sensitive in that way. I can make jokes about myself, I can make jokes about me family. I’ve seen a tweet the other day like, ‘What’s the limit, what’s not the limit?’ For me, I don’t really see people talking about family or other stuff like that. It doesn’t affect me, but I can see how it disrespects other fighters. I’m not really one of them to just hate someone because they said something. “We’re going to fight, whether they want to fight on the streets or the cage, it’s more sensible in the cage, but I’m not going to hate on that person. I’m not going to hate on Izzy because he’s doing well or because he’s got this or he’s got that. I hate him for the fight. If we’re going to fight, yeah I’ll hate him. As a person, as a human being, if you’re a guy that’s hating, you’ve got some serious problems with yourself inside yourself. I can’t hate on anyone, I hate myself.”

If anything, we will only see more memes and videos if Till and Adesanya are set to face each other in the future.