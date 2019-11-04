“Thug” Rose Namajunas is now making movies!

Former UFC strawweight Champion, “Thug” Rose Namajunas hasn’t been in the limelight much after her loss against now-former UFC strawweight Champion, Jéssica Andrade. The division shifted again on August 31st when the belt made it into the hands of Weili Zhang, our new 115 Champion for the UFC when a scrap between Zhang and Andrade followed suit. There was a handful of speculation given what the next step was for the 27-year-old. During her post-fight press conference for UFC 237, she states how the loss has hit her a bit hard. “We will see if I’m still interested in this..” [..] “I kinda want to do something else with my life..” She continues.

Given this is one of the first moments Namajunas felt stumped in her career after losing the belt everything was up in the air if she would get back in a fight a top-five for a rise at being Champion again.

“Being a Champ I guess because maybe if I didn’t think there would be an interim belt, maybe I would of gotten in there, but the fighting itself is scary.” -Namajunas.

Since UFC 237 Namajunas has been taking time for herself to adjust her life as a fighter outside of the cage. Being inducted into the Lithuanian Hall of Fame is a start. Both of her parents are Lithuanian refugees that were on the venture for a better life.

As the division seems to keep moving forward one thing is for sure that this isn’t the end of the road for whatever Namajunas decides to do. The timeline has been rather nonstop for the Milwaukee Native. The time before “Thug Rose” had the belt to when she had it up to when she lost it her inspirational personality has yet to change.

“A big thing for me is to not waste my potential.” -Namajunas

As much as Namajunas is no stranger to the cage she is taking this time to discover more of who she is as a person. The talent wasn’t just left in the octagon, but making movies sure has made it onto the list.

As the doors begin to open for this home growing tomato lover, the fans will continue to support no matter what. Until then we will be gazing up into the stars at all the beautiful moments this extreme fighter took control of her opponents and made a spectacle for our personal amusement.

