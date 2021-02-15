Stephen Thompson Calls Out Kamaru Usman, Wants Next Shot At The Title

Gilbert Burns was viewed as quite possibly the toughest test in the division for Kamaru Usman. But the champion proved once again that he’s a nightmare for every fighter in the welterweight division.

Last weekend, Usman faced off against Burns at UFC 258 to defend his welterweight title. The fight started very well for Burns who caught Usman with a right hand behind the ear and had him badly hurt for a while. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to capitalize on the moment and Usman came back.

Usman landed multiple jabs and leg kicks in the second round and the momentum clearly shifted in his favor. At the start of the third round, Burns got caught with yet another jab while he was on one foot and got dropped. Usman followed him to the ground and forced Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Usman then went on to call out Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview. The champion wants to rematch Masvidal and finish him.

So it seems as if Kamaru Usman wouldn’t be against a rematch with Jorge Masvidal, but the welterweight division doesn’t lack worthy contenders. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is one of them.

The former title challenger is coming off a dominating performance against Geoff Neal and has argued that he should be the next contender to get a shot at Usman.

“Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg! #ufc258”

Despite failing to win the title in his two fights against Tyron Woodley, Thompson has remained one of the best fighters in the division over the past 4 years.

While he makes sense as the next title contender, he might not be the only one who lays a claim to that spot. Leon Edwards could potentially be in the mix. A fight between the two men would certainly decide without fail the next rightful title challenger.