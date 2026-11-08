Thomas Petersen Survives Early Trouble To Stop Gabriel Lorenco At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Thomas Petersen survived a punishing opening round and stopped Gabriel Lorenco with just 13 seconds left at UFC Vegas 124. The heavyweight comeback ended at 4:47 of Round 3 on November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, denying the Brazilian newcomer a winning UFC debut.

The finish mattered on the scorecards as well as in the cage. Petersen had recovered strongly after the first five minutes, but two judges still had Lorenco ahead entering the last round. Rather than leave his recovery to a decision, he forced referee Chris Tognoni to intervene.

Round 1: Lorenco Puts Petersen In Trouble

Lorenco’s power nearly settled the contest early. The UFC’s written account describes repeated heavy connections that left Petersen unsteady during the opening round. The American remained in the fight despite those attacks, giving himself a chance to change the direction of a heavyweight matchup that had started badly for him.

Round 2: Petersen Answers With A Knockdown

Petersen found his response early in the second, dropping Lorenco with a left hand and pursuing a stoppage. This time the newcomer had to survive. Lorenco regained his feet and escaped the immediate danger, keeping the contest alive after both men had endured a difficult stretch in consecutive rounds.

Round 3: Late Pressure Produces The Stoppage

The third began with Petersen putting Lorenco down again. He kept working from there, then increased his punching output during the final 45 seconds. That sustained attack brought the referee’s intervention before the final horn. Petersen completed the reversal by strikes, rather than needing the judges to decide whether his later work had erased the early damage.

DON'T COUNT HIM OUT 👊 Thomas Petersen earns the RD3 TKO win after a CRAZY first couple rounds! [ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ATBvp2GbvV — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

The Scorecards Show How Much Petersen Had To Recover

Adalaide Byrd scored the first round 10-9 for Lorenco and the second 10-9 for Petersen, leaving her card level at 19-19. Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee each gave Lorenco a 10-8 first round before awarding Petersen the second 10-9. Their running totals were therefore 19-18 for Lorenco after two rounds.

No third-round scores were entered because the fight ended inside the distance. Those unfinished cards are not final decision scores. The official sheet records Petersen’s TKO and lists his weight at 253.5 pounds against Lorenco’s 234, a 19.5-pound difference. The result followed Friday’s UFC Vegas 124 weigh-ins.

A Veteran Rebounds As A Newcomer’s Run Ends

The win took Petersen to 4-4 in the UFC, continuing the alternating results described in the promotion’s pre-fight preview. He had arrived following a first-round submission defeat to Valter Walker in July. Saturday offered a different ending from that earlier heavyweight setback: this time Petersen made it through the opening danger and finished the opponent himself.

Lorenco came through Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series, where his September victory over Charlie Cleveland extended an eight-fight winning streak. The UFC preview also credited him with four consecutive first-round finishes. His debut tested that momentum against someone who had already made seven appearances in the promotion, and the fast start did not become another quick win.

Petersen brought a substantial wrestling foundation to that experience gap. In an April UFC feature, the Minnesota fighter’s background included two state wrestling titles and a junior-college national championship. His route to the roster also included an LFA heavyweight title and a second-round submission of Chandler Cole on Season 7 of Contender Series. Those milestones preceded a much less consistent UFC run.

The current UFC athlete profiles list Petersen at 12-5 and Lorenco at 8-2. Petersen leaves with another stoppage victory, while Lorenco must regroup after his first official UFC appearance. On the same preliminary card, Murtazali Magomedov beat Jose Delano after a late knockdown in a fight that did reach the scorecards.