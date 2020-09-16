If you were excited for the bout between top light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Glover Texieria, you will have to wait a little longer. COVID-19 has delayed the bout a little bit longer.

Santos vs Texieria was originally expected to headline last weekend’s UFC Vegas 10 card, but a positive test for COVID forced Glover out of the event. The contest was then rescheduled for one of the upcoming cards for the UFC’s return to Fight Island. This was met with praise by fans, as there was a high amount of anticipation for this fight, with the winner likely next to fight for the light heavyweight title after a new champion gets crowned.

Thiago Santos Tests Positive For Covid

Unfortunately it seems that this fight will have to be anticipated a bit longer, as it has been canceled yet again. According to recent reports, it seems that Thaigo Santos has tested positive for Covid this time, resulting in the second time the fight will be put on hold. As of now, no date has been revealed for the third booking of this contest, but Dana White confirmed the news when speaking to media after the most recent edition of the Contender Series.

“Thiago Marreta is out of the fight against Glover Teixeira, scheduled for the UFC on October 3rd, in Las Vegas (USA). The carioca, who would step into the octagon for the first time in the year, tested positive for Covid-19,” said the report (translated via Google).

This is obviously quite frustrating for both parties involved. On the other hand, it is hard to not note the bit of irony in that it was Glover Texieria who tested positive the first time, juxtaposed to Thiago Santos getting flagged this time around. Hopefully the third time is the charm for these two top 205lb fighters.