Thiago Santos Wants To Fight Dominick Reyes For Title After Jon Jones Arrest

Thiago Santos Calls For Title Fight Against Dominick Reyes After Jon Jones Arrest

Jon Jones is in some hot water with law enforcement again. As a result, Thiago Santos would like to see the UFC take his belt again.

Jones was arrested earlier this week, and is facing four different charges. While the entire situation is not great, none of the charges seem that bad on their own. However, with it not being the first incident Jon has been involved in, it is hard to tell what could happen.

Many people took this opportunity to tear into Jones, but not Thiago Santos. Instead, the light heavyweight contender took to Twitter to suggest that the UFC should strip Jon of his light heavyweight title. In doing so, he wants to face off against another contender, Dominick Reyes, for the new title.

“I think UFCs 205 div needs a new champ! ( One thats not forever in trouble!) I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt!”

I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @DomReyes @UFCBrasil @Alexdavismma @espnmma — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) March 26, 2020

Both Santos and Reyes have reasons to claim they deserve to be the light heavyweight champion right now. Thiago dropped a close split decision to Jon, at UFC 239, back in July. On the other hand, Dom lost a fight that, while the decision was unanimous, was extremely close and controversial.

Barring some sort of lengthy time that Jon Jones will not be able to compete, it seems very unlikely that the UFC will strip him of his title. If that does happen though, perhaps Thiago Santos and Dominic Reyes could contend for the title.