UFC Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos can’t wait to make his octagon return. Especially after a title shot against Jon Jones didn’t go his way at UFC 239. During the fight, Santos suffered several injuries that required him to get double knee surgery. But, Thiago was still proud of his performance and can’t wait to get a rematch. The road to recovery has been long for Santos, especially after an additional stint with covid-19.

Santos on Recovery From Injury

Thiago sat down with the media to discuss his injuries and the state of the UFC light heavyweight division.

“Everything was difficult, you know? Not only physically, but mentally,” said Santos. “I went through some hard time(s) but now I feel 100%. I feel good. But yeah, it was very difficult mentally to come back.”

Santos then revealed that took him around 8 months to feel comfortable training on his newly rehabilitated knees. Furthermore, that training was mentally tough when people would kick his knees during practice.

Santos on the State of the Light Heavyweight Division

As the conversation progressed, the pair discussed the state of the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division. As well as, Israel Adesanya’s move up in weight to have a shot at the light heavyweight title before deserving 205lbers.

“It’s a disappointment a little bit,” said Santos. “Everything can change. Situations change all the time. My focus now is on Glover Teixeira. I need to win that fight and then after, I will think about that. Things can change.”

The 205lb is currently in a good spot with a swell of fresh matchups for Jan Blachowicz. Now that Jon Jones has vacated the title, virtually every contender matchup will be a never-before-seen fight. And now that Santos is fully healed from his injuries, the fight between him and Teixeira could have title fight implications. After all, there is no official contract signed between Jan and Israel Adesanya just yet.