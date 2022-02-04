Julianna Pena And Amanda Nunes To Coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter 30’

‘The Ultimate Fighter’ returns.

Season 30

The UFC reality TV show will look to get season 30 in the books. The coaches for the season will in fact be UFC Champions Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Ariel Helwani first reported the duo as front-runners for the show, earlier this year.

Pena would confirm the news while on ‘The Ellen Show’ with Mario Lopez. Like most other seasons, Pena also said she’d face Nunes after the finale. The rematch between the two will be one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history. Pena is up 1-0 against Nunes.

Pena, the first-ever female TUF Champion, has been campaigning this for a while. She had some doubt whether or not Nunes would accept the unique challenge that comes with the reality TV deal. However, all worry has been removed with ‘The Lioness’ reportedly accepting the offer.

Pena Talks About TUF

Pena would explain the latter and what it means to her.

“I was the first (woman) to (win) on that show, ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ I won the whole season,” Peña said on The Ellen Show. “I’m going to now be giving back to these young fighters. “I am going to be the coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for this next season coming up. Amanda will be coaching alongside me. So it will be me and Amanda’s teams. It’ll be my team vs. Amanda’s team and then at the end of the season, we’re going to rematch.”

We’ve seen some great rivalries over the years when it comes to TUF coaches. This casting for Pena vs. Nunes has received a mixed bag of opinions.

However, it’d be a good idea to wait on judgement at least until the show airs on ESPN+.

The show is expected to start filming later this month. The weight classes and contestants have yet to be announced. Contestants and alternates are currently in Las Vegas, waiting to be revealed. These details are according to MMA Junkie.