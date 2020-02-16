Brad Katona Possibly to Bellator, UFC 4 & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

A Boring UFC Rio Rancho Still Enough to Satisfy Fans

UFC Rio Rancho is now officially in the books. For most fans, they’re quite happy that the event is over. Out of 13 fights, there were only 5 finishes. And, 2 of the finishes ended in disqualifications from an illegal knee. Jan Błachowicz put away Corey Anderson within a single round. Unfortunately, fans had to witness the entire card before that happened. Oh well, it least it was NBA All-Star weekend. Now that the card is done, let’s dig into the spicy rumor mill.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Recently, TUF 27 winner Brad Katona has been cut from the UFC. While he’s posted on his Instagram that he’s taking the news well, rumor has it that it is due to good reason.

that he’s taking the news well, rumor has it that it is due to good reason. An anonymous source has indicated that Katona is currently in talks with Bellator. Even though he wouldn’t have time to be announced and signed for their big Dublin event on Feb 22nd. Katona trains out of SBG Ireland who has strong ties with Bellator due to a solid relationship with John Kavanagh . Expect a deal to be announced relatively quickly.

has indicated that Katona is Even though he wouldn’t have time to be announced and signed for their big Dublin event on Feb 22nd. Katona trains who has strong ties with Bellator due to a solid relationship with . Expect a deal to be announced relatively quickly. EA Sports is also rumored to soon announce the beloved EA Sports UFC 4 video game .

. Commentators such as Jon Anik have already confirmed that their voiceover work for the game is nearly complete.

that their voiceover work for the game is nearly complete. Sources have also told us that fighters have reportedly been heading to EA studios in order to scan their faces and bodies into the game. Since the game comes out usually every 18-24 months, expect more details to be delivered soon.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram