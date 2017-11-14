MMA Rundown

The only way to explain a possible Oscar De La Hoya vs. Conor McGregor fight is with this cartoon

Oscar De La Hoya wants back ya'll
And we’re out. If 44-year-old Oscar De La Hoya boxes 0-1 boxer Conor McGregor it is all over.

Not just for MiddleEasy, but maybe for all of MMA. Take it away ESPN with the Golden Boy money quote and drive our beloved sport off a cliff into the ocean.

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said. “I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that’s all I need.”

What. The? Fuck!

The only way to explain an Oscar De La Hoya vs. Conor McGregor fight is a cartoon. Animation is the true form of reality heading into the 2018 combat sports calendar.

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
