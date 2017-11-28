MMA Rundown

The Internet has gotten a hold of Sage Northcutt yearbook pics and it’s all so pure

Sage Northcutt HS
Sage Northcutt levels are intensifying. Thanks to the Internet being creepy we have unearthed pictures of Super Sage from high school.

Travel with us way back to 2010 and the top seven Senior Sage Northcutt MMA yearbook pics.

7) Only four shirtless pics included? Team Alpha Male about to give Sage the boot.

6) Seems like something Sage would say

5) We’ve all been there Sage.

4) Shocked. Shocked (!!!), Sage Northcutt was a big fan of the Michael Bay Transformers franchise.

3) Actually pretty badass that the high school wrestling team had three female wrestlers.



2) How does Sage always smile the same way in every picture? We need answers.

1) Of course he was!!!!

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
