The EA UFC 3 beta details are out, here’s how to play on XBox One and PS4 for free

EA UFC 3 looks slick. It’s currently being developed by EA Vancouver. UFC 2 had an open beta which was exclusive to North America but thankfully EA have decided to open the beta for Europe this time around as well. The beta will run from the 27th of November to the 1st of December. Participants will be selected at random.

The Beta will allow you to play online against other opponents or test your skill against the A.I in FIGHT NOW mode. There’s also a practice mode which will allow you to hone your skills in preparation for stepping into the octagon. You can also test the Ultimate Team feature.

If you own a PS4 or Xbox One console you can sign up below. Good luck getting selected.