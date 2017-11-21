The big homie Shane Carwin wants in on the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix
Remember the last time Scott Coker tried a heavyweight Grand Prix? Shane Carwin remembers.
If Bellator wants to hold a eight man tournament in 2018, they need alternates in case of injury. Way ahead of you Coker.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Shane Carwin wants in and we 100% support this.
I emailed my friend @rich_chou a request to get on as an Alternate for this amazing @BellatorMMA tournament. I really can't wait to watch it either way but I am so pumped up for it I had to get my name on a list. I'd love a real title. #Bellator pic.twitter.com/jiysk6sBVb
— Shane Carwin (@ShaneCarwin) November 21, 2017
Tags:Shane Carwin