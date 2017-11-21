MMA Rundown

The big homie Shane Carwin wants in on the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix

Remember the last time Scott Coker tried a heavyweight Grand Prix? Shane Carwin remembers.

If Bellator wants to hold a eight man tournament in 2018, they need alternates in case of injury. Way ahead of you Coker.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Shane Carwin wants in and we 100% support this.

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
