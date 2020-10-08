The state of Texas is late to the party in regards to the return of MMA due to COVID-19. However, taking a safe approach to normality is a respectable gesture. Recently Texas announced that they will be preparing to reinstate combat sports events, which would include mixed martial arts.

The state of Texas shut down around March, which was when coronavirus spikes were skyrocketing across the nation. As a safety precaution, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) suspended operations. However, the governing body is now preparing to resume operations, although not at 100%.

Texas Dept of Licensing and Regulation on Resuming MMA

A representative from the TDLR spoke to MMA Junkie. Details of their rollout plan to resume operations were confirmed to the news outlet.

Details of Texas Resuming Combat Sports

“TDLR will accept applications for combative sports events in the state in preparation for a phased-in reopening with a limited number of events,” a TDLR public relations representative said in a statement. “Events will be able to include spectators. With a cap of 50 percent of the total listed occupancy of the venue. “Promoters must submit their own operational plan to TDLR. And, to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The operational plan must detail the promoter’s plans for daily COVID-19 screenings, providing protective equipment and staffing, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the event venue and athlete delegation housing. “When deciding whether to allow an event to proceed, TDLR will monitor factors including positive test rates. And, hospitalization rates in the area where the event is scheduled. If there’s a localized spike in cases, the agency may cancel an event any time up to the beginning of the bouts.” (via MMA Junkie.)

Resuming Live Events

According to the TDLR, 8 live events have already been submitted in the state of Texas. However, each venue will only be able to fill their respective arena to 50% occupancy.

Hopefully, the UFC will remain loyal to their safety obligations. It’s nearly impossible to eliminate the chances of positive COVID-19 tests. Especially for traveling events that allow for a live audience.