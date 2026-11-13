Terrance McKinney Plans Welterweight Move After UFC 334 Weight Miss

Terrance McKinney is planning a move to welterweight after missing weight for UFC 334. The lightweight posted an apology Friday, November 13, ahead of his scheduled meeting with Jim Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Uncrowned’s live weigh-in report listed McKinney at 160.2 pounds, putting him 4.2 pounds above the 156-pound limit for a non-title lightweight contest. His response addressed both the immediate setback and where he expects to compete afterward.

Writing on his own X account, McKinney apologized to fans and the UFC. He described the miss as the first of his career, a claim he made in the statement rather than an independently audited account of every previous weigh-in.

ship has sailed for 155 it’s official my last bout at lightweight

I want to apologize to everyone and @ufc for missing weight I’ve never missed weight in my life and I’m sorry but ship has sailed for 155 it’s official my last bout at lightweight I’m trusting in God will make sure I’m ready for whatever comes at welterweight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2026

McKinney also expressed faith that he would be ready for the challenges at welterweight. He did not identify a future opponent, a date for that divisional debut or an agreement from the promotion. This is his stated intention, not an announcement of a newly booked 170-pound fight.

Miller registers 155.6 pounds

The live report listed Miller at 155.6 pounds, inside the lightweight limit, with their matchup on Saturday’s preliminary card. His successful weigh-in leaves the discrepancy on McKinney’s side of the pairing. Uncrowned subsequently reported a 30 percent purse fine for McKinney’s miss. Its update kept the matchup on the card but did not specify a revised contractual weight.

The official weighing window runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Eastern on Friday, with the ceremonial presentation scheduled separately for 6 p.m. Eastern. Those are different proceedings: the later stage appearance does not erase the number registered during the official session.

Miller enters this assignment with his own career timetable. In MiddleEasy’s coverage of his plans for a final UFC year, the veteran discussed reaching a 50th Octagon appearance if his health allows. The McKinney booking was set to be appearance No. 48, rather than a farewell fight already assigned a retirement date.

A change after a volatile lightweight run

McKinney’s most recent outing ended against King Green at UFC 329 in July. As detailed in the Green–McKinney result report, he threatened early with strikes and dominant grappling positions before Green recovered and stopped him with one second left in the opening round.

Earlier, at UFC 323 in December 2025, Chris Duncan had also recovered from McKinney’s fast start. Duncan knocked him down, followed him to the mat and finished an anaconda choke at 2:30 of Round 1. McKinney had threatened with his opening offense in both defeats, but neither early advantage carried him through the round. Those reversals frame the challenge awaiting him against another experienced opponent in Miller.