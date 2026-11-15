Terrance McKinney Knocks Out Jim Miller At UFC 334 – Highlights

Terrance McKinney defeated Jim Miller by KO at 1:53 of Round 1 at UFC 334 on Saturday. The preliminary-card meeting at Madison Square Garden in New York was settled without the judges, extending McKinney’s run of bouts that have ended inside the opening five minutes to nine.

The contest went ahead after a substantial discrepancy at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Miller registered 155.6 pounds, while his opponent came in at 160.2. That put McKinney 4.2 pounds above the 156-pound allowance for a non-title lightweight fight. The promotion imposed a 30-percent purse forfeiture to Miller, rather than removing the matchup from the card.

There was an 11-year age difference between the Americans: Miller was 43 and McKinney 32. Their listed dimensions also favored the younger man, who stood 5-foot-10 with a 73.5-inch reach against the veteran’s 5-foot-8 frame and 71-inch reach. Miller brought a submission-heavy record into the assignment, with 22 of his 39 previous professional victories coming by that method. McKinney’s 18 wins were divided equally between knockouts and submissions, with 17 coming in the first round. The matchup therefore paired two proven finishers with markedly different balances of winning methods.

Round 1: Miller answers early, then gets caught

Keith Peterson handled the refereeing as McKinney began behind his jab. A one-two and an uppercut gave him early success, but Miller was willing to exchange rather than retreat through every attack. The New Jersey veteran responded with two right hooks and an inside leg kick, then put together a one-two of his own. He also found a counter left over the top as the younger fighter continued doubling his lead hand.

LO QUE ACABA DE HACER MKINNEY 😮‍💨 Termina a un histórico Jim Miller en el primer round 😮‍💨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/bKWGfDEiyz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

McKinney mixed a front kick to the body into that punching work before the decisive straight left reached Miller’s chin. The older fighter lost his balance, dropped toward the fence and could not recover his defensive position. Follow-up punches brought Peterson between them. The stoppage came before either man had attempted a takedown or established an extended grappling exchange.

The striking totals behind the finish

McKinney finished with 20 landed strikes from 45 attempts, including 19 significant connections from 44 attempts. Miller landed 16 of 26, all counted as significant. The winner therefore threw considerably more, while his opponent connected at the higher overall rate. Those totals describe a competitive exchange of offense before the ending, not a round in which Miller was unable to land.

The target breakdown also differed. Miller’s significant strikes at distance included eight to the head, two to the body and six to the legs. McKinney landed 12 to the head and five to the body at distance, with two more significant head strikes on the ground. He was credited with one knockdown and five seconds of control; neither fighter registered a submission attempt.

The victory preserved McKinney’s perfect finishing rate across his professional wins. His immediate divisional plans were already a separate story before this bout: after missing weight, he announced his intention to move to welterweight. That remains a stated change of direction, not confirmation of a booked opponent or a date for his next appearance.