Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Slated For UFC 274

Another UFC title fight is on the horizon.

Texieira vs. Prochazka

The Light Heavyweight throne will be on the line this May, as Glover Teixeira defends his title against the rising Jiri Prochazka at UFC 274. The title fight is reportedly set for May 7th, with the location targeted to be in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The news of the matchup was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Jiri Prochazka would confirm the story, posting himself signing a bout agreement.

“Its here! We are going to take the belt, directly! 7/5 vs. @gloverteixeira”

The Storylines

The title fight will come almost 8 months after Teixeira won the strap, with a second-round submission of Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira would become the oldest first-time champion in UFC history at 42 years old.

Teixeira proved at UFC 267 that age is just a number. He looks to prove that again when he makes his first title defense against the UFC’s samurai, Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka has made absolute waves inside the Octagon. He made his debut against Volkan Oezdemir in 2020, where he won by spectacular knockout. ‘Denisa’ would be give another top contender right off the bat after this one.

He’d main event against 2X UFC title challenger Dominick Reyes last May. The fight would not just be a ‘fight of the year’ candidate, it’d also be seen as ‘KO of the year’ for many fans. Prochazka would devastate the ‘Devastator’, stopping him with a spinning elbow in round 3.

The two exciting showings would earn Prochazka a shot at the UFC title. The young prospect still has a lot of unanswered questions regarding his potential. Luckily for us, we’ll get some answers when he faces off with the experienced Glover Teixeira at UFC 274.