Glover Teixeira Believes “Scared” Israel Adesanya is “No Match” for Alex Pereira

Glover Teixeira is a long-time training partner of Alex Pereira, the last man to knock out Israel Adesanya. With Pereira making his way to the UFC, Glover believes that Adesanya will do his best to dodge Alex.

Pereira Signs with UFC

Earlier in the month, sources confirmed that Alex Pereira was on his way to the UFC. The GLORY kickboxing champion is famous for being the only man on the planet to knockout UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Pereria and Adesanya first fought in 2016. During the fight, Alex won by unanimous decision. A year later, they would rematch in an infamous bout that frequently resurfaces on the internet. During their second encounter, Pereira placed a perfect left hook directly onto the jaw of Adesanya, blasting him to the canvas completely unconscious.

Teixeira on Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya Matchup

Since then, Adesanya has gone on to win the UFC Middleweight championship and look dominant doing it. However, now that Pereira is creeping into the division, Teixeira thinks Adesanya won’t want to deal with a potential matchup.

Alex Pereira is on his way to the UFC. The GLORY MW & LHW champ will have his final GLORY fight this Saturday. He will focus on his MMA career and fight in the UFC. (per @telegraaf) pic.twitter.com/F6Vps05cbU — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 2, 2021

“Daddy’s in the UFC,” Teixeira said. “Adesanya doesn’t wanna talk about it, ‘This guy is just getting here,’ but he knows it’s a tough one for him. No one gives Adesanya more trouble at 185 than him. I’m not saying he’s going to win, it’s another fight, another time, another style, but Adesanya must be praying, ‘For the love of God, put someone like Phil Davis for this guy.’” Adesanya is no match for him. First of all, he’ll be coming in sh*t-scared. [Pereira] knocked him out with 10-ounce gloves. With four-ounce gloves on his hand now… And Adesanya doesn’t have the knockout power Poatan has. He’s f*cking good, don’t get me wrong, Adesanya is awesome, but he doesn’t hit like him. Adesanya hits like a normal guy, Poatan is not normal.” (via MMA Fighting)

He went on to say that he doesn’t believe Adesanya has a good ground game either, making Pereira better in every aspect of mixed martial arts.

Do fans believe Pereira could beat Adesanya?