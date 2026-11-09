Tatsuya Saika Stops Daigo Kuramoto In 98 Seconds At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Tatsuya “Yanbo” Saika ended a two-fight losing streak with a first-round finish of Daigo Kuramoto at RIZIN 55. The former PANCRASE lightweight champion won by TKO at 1:38 on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan, with the promotion recording ground punches as the finishing method.

The third main-card bout was contested at 71 kilograms over a scheduled three five-minute rounds. It brought together a DOBUITA Fight Sports Gym veteran trying to rebuild after losing his championship and a JAPAN TOP TEAM fighter returning to RIZIN after two years away.

Round 1: The uppercut sets up Saika’s left hook

Both men began in orthodox stances. Kuramoto came forward behind straight punches, while Saika parried and looked for counters. Their opening exchanges also included a right low kick from Kuramoto and an uppercut response from the former champion.

Saika then found the decisive opening in another close-range exchange, following a right uppercut with a left hook that dropped his opponent. Kuramoto tried to rise and reach for a leg. Gong Kakutogi’s ringside report describes a soccer kick and a knee during that attempted recovery before the action settled on the floor.

RIZIN’s finalized account records Saika pulling Kuramoto down and following with a concentrated burst of ground punches. The referee intervened rather than allowing the attack to continue. There were no later rounds or judges’ scorecards.

A reversal after two difficult title-season defeats

Saika had entered off consecutive stoppage losses. Rafael Barbosa took his PANCRASE belt in March after an elbow caused a cut; Patrick Usami then defeated him in May. Sunday’s result lifts his record to 15-8 and gives him a second RIZIN victory, following his December 2025 knockout of Beynoah. That rebound had followed a November loss to Nurkhan Zhumagazy.

Kuramoto falls to 8-4. His previous promotional appearance ended against Kim Kyung Pyo in November 2024. Back in DEEP, he earned wins over Tommy Watanabe and Ryota Oki before challenging Juri Ohara: their first title meeting ended in a no contest following an accidental low blow, and Ohara stopped him in the May rematch.

In a short written post after this defeat, Kuramoto expressed intense frustration and disappointment with himself. He did not dispute the result or supply a medical explanation.

あー悔しい クソ悔しい 情けない — 倉本大悟 (@dygo87327747) November 8, 2026

RIZIN’s written account of the winner’s immediate in-ring remarks adds a qualification to Saika’s celebration: he said he had twisted his leg near the finish, without providing a diagnosis. He also described wanting to lift his family’s spirits after their dog Lucky died earlier that week, with his son joining his corner.

The 36-year-old asked for another New Year’s Eve appearance after promising his son they would return. That was a request to the promotion, not confirmation of a December 31 booking. The RIZIN 55 lineup had given him this opportunity to restart his winning run.