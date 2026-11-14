Tatsuya Saika Credits Counter Plan For RIZIN 55 Rebound

Tatsuya Saika says waiting for Daigo Kuramoto to attack, rather than forcing exchanges himself, helped him rebound at RIZIN 55.

He explained the adjustment in RIZIN’s November 10 written account of his November 8 post-fight interview, paraphrased here from Japanese.

The first-round victory over Kuramoto stopped a two-fight losing run. Their 71-kilogram contest was scheduled for three five-minute rounds, but the referee stopped it after ground punches at 1:38 of the opening period. It was the third main-card bout at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY.

An uppercut with a different outcome

Saika expected pressure and prepared to counter. He felt patience suited this opponent, while joking that the missed uppercut preceding his left hook was a feint. He still considers the uppercut-to-hook combination a strength.

That explanation follows a particularly relevant setback. Against Patrick Usami at RIZIN 53 in May, the same attacking weapon had exposed him to a counter. RIZIN’s official report describes Usami answering Saika’s right uppercut with a left hook, dropping him before following with a soccer kick. The finalized record lists a first-round knockout, also at 1:38.

In November, Kuramoto advanced with straight punches while Saika parried and answered. The official account describes a right uppercut followed by the left hook that dropped Kuramoto. When his opponent rose and tried to grapple, Saika brought him down and finished with punches. This time the sequence produced a referee stoppage in his favor, not another defeat.

The official interview compilation places Saika’s section at 26:54, following Kuramoto’s interview.

A comeback, not a confirmed December booking

He remained uncertain how he hurt his leg near the finish and whether a knee had done much damage. He felt pain during the final punches. Despite that, he felt ready for December 31. Neither statement establishes medical clearance.

The win also changed the direction of a difficult season for a former champion. RIZIN’s biography records Saika losing his PANCRASE lightweight belt to Rafael Barbosa in March after an elbow opened a cut. The May loss then extended that setback. His previous RIZIN victory had come against Beynoah on December 31, 2025, following a November defeat to Nurkhan Zhumagazy.

At 36, Saika still wants a belt and another year-end appearance with his son present. He praised PANCRASE’s showing alongside Takumi Hamada, discussed his growing family and expected to return to work the next day.

RIZIN’s current December 31 lineup does not list him. Super RIZIN 6 is scheduled for Vantelin Dome Nagoya, with Shinya Aoki facing Taisei Sakuraba among the announced fights. Saika’s wish to compete there is therefore a request, not an agreed opponent or a confirmed place on the card.