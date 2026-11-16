Tatsumitsu Wada Trusts Experience Against Jarred Brooks At 38

Tatsumitsu Wada sees experience as an advantage against Jarred Brooks, even as his remaining career narrows. In a November 16 written interview with Takumi Nakamura, Wada discussed preparation, family and fighting at 38 before ONE SAMURAI 5.

Wada told MMAPLANET that his skills are improving and he feels no physical decline, while acknowledging that he has not measured speed or reactions. He believes timing and accumulated technique can compensate for athletic limitations.

He studies likely situations rather than constructing an elaborate opponent-specific plan, seeking to impose his strengths and deny an opponent theirs. Brooks’s wrestling, positioning, chokes and explosive entries remain particular concerns.

The veteran wants a win followed by stronger opposition. Fighting in Japan also lets his children attend at an age when they can remember it. Although he recognizes that his career is approaching its end, he has not announced a retirement date; he wants another push and an enjoyable farewell with supporters.

The Brooks-Wada matchup was announced in October, separately from this new assessment. ONE’s official announcement places both fighters back at strawweight. Wada’s previous appearance was a flyweight contest against Seiichiro Ito, so the upcoming division should not be inferred from that earlier assignment.

The recent form behind a return to strawweight

On April 29 at ONE SAMURAI 1, Wada beat Ito by split decision after three rounds. The promotion’s written account describes jabs, straight punches and low kicks in the opening exchanges, followed by movement and clean punching that helped the veteran control the second-round tempo.

In the third, he defended a takedown and continued exchanging as Ito pressed for a stronger finish. Two judges awarded Wada the contest after 15 minutes. That performance supplies recent competitive context for his confidence without establishing how the different stylistic test against Brooks will unfold.

ONE’s current record places losses to Sanzhar Zakirov and Avazbek Kholmirzaev between Wada’s victory over Xie Wei and his return to winning form against Ito. The mixed sequence is important context: his assessment of improving skills is his own, not a claim of an unbeaten run.

Brooks previously captured the strawweight championship from Joshua Pacio in December 2022. Their rematch ended in a disqualification for an illegal slam, returning the belt to Pacio. The American subsequently submitted Gustavo Balart to win the interim championship while Pacio was sidelined by injury.

Tokyo card and viewing schedule

The official record lists three MMA defeats since that interim-title victory: a split decision against Reece McLaren, a second-round TKO against Pacio and a second-round submission against Mansur Malachiev. These are distinct results across his recent schedule, not evidence that Wada has already secured a title opportunity.

Wednesday’s event takes place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on November 18. Wada’s fight is not the championship main event. Pacio defends against Keito Yamakita, whose own submission-focused preparation concerns that separate title contest.

ONE’s current viewing guide lists the international broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ICT, equivalent to 08:30 UTC, through its subscription service. Japan’s U-NEXT listing is 5:30 p.m. JST. The promotion says the first two matches are also available through its YouTube and Facebook outlets, with geographic restrictions applying.