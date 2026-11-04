Tatsuki Shinotsuka Returns Against Hinotori At Super RIZIN 6

Tatsuki Shinotsuka’s return will come against the fighter who stepped into his place earlier this year. RIZIN has booked him to face Hinotori on December 31, turning a connection created by a canceled July appearance into a direct matchup on the promotion’s New Year’s Eve card.

Their Super RIZIN 6 bout is scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 57 kilograms under MMA rules. Vantelin Dome Nagoya hosts the event. The booking does not put a championship on the line; it matches a returning striker against an opponent building momentum in the flyweight division.

In the promotion’s complete written account of Tuesday’s announcement, Shinotsuka acknowledged that injuries had kept him from competing this year and promised a victory for his supporters. Hinotori thanked him for the opportunities that had followed his withdrawal in Hiroshima and for the year-end matchup. He recognized Shinotsuka’s striking ability but predicted that his own all-round MMA skills would separate them.

The link dates to RIZIN’s July 13 card-change notice. Shinotsuka had been scheduled to fight Lee Je Hoon in Hiroshima on July 18, but the promotion withdrew him because of cervical radiculopathy. Hinotori was named as the replacement. That notice explains the earlier change; it is not a new injury announcement or evidence that Shinotsuka remains medically unavailable for December.

The Replacement Turned Into A Winning Run

Hinotori made the most of that replacement assignment. His current official profile records a third-round TKO over Lee at 4:25 from ground punches. It was the second of three RIZIN victories this year: he stopped Ryosuke Honda in Fukuoka in April and Masatoshi Ueda in Nagasaki on October 3, with both of those finishes coming in the opening round.

Across RIZIN and DEEP, the promotion credits him with five wins and five finishes in 2026. The DEEP victories included a twister submission in February and a short contest in July that ended when his opponent could not continue after hurting his leg. That qualification matters when assessing the run: the 31-second result was not described as a striking knockout.

His wrestling background predates the current surge. RIZIN’s profile says he competed in the sport from age 16 through 22, then took up MMA after entering BRAVE GYM as a general member at 29. He made his professional debut in October 2024. The year-end assignment therefore arrives during a rapid transition from a new professional to a regular RIZIN competitor.

Shinotsuka Resumes His MMA Transition

Shinotsuka last fought on December 31, 2025, knocking out Daichi Tomizawa with ground punches in round two. It was his first MMA victory after Hiroya stopped him in his debut under the rules earlier that year. Those two outcomes frame the challenge now: he returns with a win to build on, but without a completed fight during 2026.

Before making that switch, he won the Krush featherweight championship against Riku Morisaka in October 2023 and beat Tomizawa in a RIZIN kickboxing match two months later. He also knocked out J. Martinez in a bare-knuckle contest in April 2024. The promotion lists MASTER BRIDGE and Gokikai as his current affiliations, reflecting the striking foundation he brings to this MMA assignment.

Hinotori’s own November 3 written post presented the booking as the culmination of his year and predicted that he would take mount and attack with elbows. That is his stated intention, not a description of action that has already occurred. Shinotsuka’s post separately welcomed the New Year’s Eve appearance in Nagoya.

The event notice provisionally lists an 11 a.m. opening and a 1 p.m. first fight, Japan time. General ticket sales begin November 22, with pay-per-view details still pending. The lineup also includes the separately confirmed Tomizawa–Donmai Kawabata matchup and Hiroya vs. Joe Hiramoto.