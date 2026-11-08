Tatiana Suarez Beats Virna Jandiroba By Unanimous Decision At UFC Vegas 124

Tatiana Suarez survived a late second-round submission threat and imposed her ground control in the third to beat Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 124. Their November 7 strawweight co-main event at Meta APEX in Las Vegas went the full three rounds, extending the American’s winning run to three fights.

The 115-pound matchup brought together two recent championship challengers. Suarez had prepared to add more ground strikes against Jandiroba, while the Brazilian had described a camp centered on combining her skills against another accomplished grappler. Neither secured the finish she had sought.

Round 1: Jandiroba contests the wrestling exchanges

Jandiroba resisted the early attempts to put her down and answered with punching pressure. She also initiated wrestling exchanges rather than treating the contest solely as a defensive assignment, forcing Suarez to react quickly in a closely contested opening five minutes.

The numbers reflected different kinds of success. Jandiroba received credit for the round’s only completed takedown, but just six seconds of control. Suarez accumulated 2:09 in control and landed 11 significant strikes to six. Seven of her significant connections went to the body, with four to the head.

💢 Comienza el juego táctico de alto nivel a ras de piso 💢#UFCVegas124 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ZCA0uIH7P6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 8, 2026

Round 2: A kneebar threatens to change the fight

Suarez continued applying pressure, defending a long-range takedown attempt and making Jandiroba work to find space. The Brazilian’s most dangerous response arrived near the horn, when she caught the American’s right leg and attacked a kneebar. Time expired before she could turn that submission attempt into a finish.

Jandiroba edged the significant-strike count seven to six in this period, while Suarez recorded 3:34 of control. Neither woman was credited with a completed takedown in the round. The late leg attack was the only submission attempt listed for either athlete across the entire contest.

Round 3: Suarez maintains the upper position

The final round returned to the fence and then the ground. UFC’s Spanish-language report describes Suarez driving Jandiroba backward, taking the action down and consolidating top position. She kept the Brazilian occupied beneath her through the remaining exchanges, without another submission scare like the one that had ended the second.

Her total-strike output rose to 58 landed in the last five minutes, compared with Jandiroba’s 11. Of those, 11 and four respectively were classified as significant. Suarez’s recorded control time was 3:29; the distinction between total and significant connections matters in a fight built largely around positional work rather than sustained damaging exchanges.

🛑 La victoria es para Tatiana Suarez por decisión unánime 🛑#UFCVegas124 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FB2XWjSWnR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 8, 2026

The judges agree on the winner, not the opening round

Eric Colon and Ron McCarthy awarded Suarez all three rounds for 30-27 cards. David Lethaby gave Jandiroba the first, then scored the second and third for Suarez to reach 29-28. There were no point deductions. All three therefore agreed on the final two rounds, including the period containing the kneebar attempt.

Across 15 minutes, Suarez led the significant strikes 28-17 and total strikes 98-45, with 9:12 of control. The statistical record credits her with zero completed takedowns from eight attempts, despite the written account describing her bringing the action down. Those measures are not interchangeable: her top-position success should not be rewritten as a credited takedown total.

Before this Las Vegas card, Suarez had beaten Amanda Lemos by decision in September 2025 and submitted Loopy Godinez in April. Jandiroba had rebounded from her championship defeat against Mackenzie Dern with an April decision over Tabatha Ricci. Saturday interrupted that recovery, while leaving Suarez among the division’s leading contenders. No next opponent or guaranteed championship booking was announced in the official result.