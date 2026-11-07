Tatiana Suarez Plans Ground Strikes Against Virna Jandiroba

Tatiana Suarez wants her meeting with Virna Jandiroba to involve more than submission exchanges. In UFC’s November 6 written feature, she described emphasizing ground strikes during preparation and intends to bring that work into their November 7 strawweight matchup.

Speaking to Simon Head for the promotion’s report, Suarez described the pairing as an appealing technical challenge between athletes with overlapping strengths but important differences. Her preferred outcome is a finish, whether she gets it through strikes standing, offense on the floor or a submission.

She also said she is healthy and able to concentrate on improving rather than rehabilitation. A deep knee cut from her February 2025 championship loss had limited bending and kept her off the joint; she did not offer it as an excuse for that defeat.

The report revisits earlier attempts to arrange this matchup. Suarez recalled Jandiroba’s knee injury prompting an opponent change to Jessica Andrade, while another planned meeting gave way to her own title opportunity. She expected their paths would eventually cross. A potential early-2027 title opportunity against Mackenzie Dern remains conditional, not promised.

The ground-striking numbers behind her plan

Suarez’s current UFC statistics give that tactical emphasis a measurable foundation. Her official athlete page credits her with 175 significant strikes landed on the ground, compared with 97 standing and 51 in the clinch. The ground total represents 54 percent of her recorded significant connections.

The same profile lists 4.52 takedowns per 15 minutes and 0.66 submission attempts over that interval. Those are career averages, not forecasts for Saturday. They describe the work she has already produced in the Octagon rather than guaranteeing a particular position against Jandiroba.

Her current professional record is listed as 13-1, with seven submission victories, two knockouts and four decisions. She submitted Loopy Godinez at 2:29 of the second round at UFC 327 on April 11. That followed a unanimous-decision victory over Amanda Lemos in September 2025; her current run therefore includes a full-distance win and a submission, rather than only quick finishes.

"I think I'm a great grappler, so I just can't wait to show it." Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) is excited about the challenges Virna Jandiroba presents her on November 7. #UFCVegas124 Read here ➡️: https://t.co/PBqvlshhV2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 7, 2026

Jandiroba brings a different finishing record

The Brazilian’s official profile lists 23 victories and four defeats, including 14 wins by submission. She is ranked third among strawweights, one position below Suarez. Her most recent listed appearance was a unanimous-decision win over Tabatha Ricci on April 4.

Jandiroba’s statistical page records 1.39 submission attempts per 15 minutes and 3.13 takedowns across the same interval. Its 73 percent takedown-defense figure supplies another part of the matchup: Suarez’s preferred route to offense must contend with an opponent whose own results and defensive numbers reflect extensive experience on the mat. Her recorded significant ground strikes total 32, eight percent of her 393 significant connections.

The official event card places their contest immediately below Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s heavyweight main event against Johnny Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Davey Grant–Elijah Smith, Billy Elekana–Lucas Fernando, Priscila Cachoeira–Nina Milošević and Mitch Raposo–Marcos Degli are also listed on the main card.

Saturday’s preliminary programme begins at 5 p.m. Eastern, with the main card following at 8 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+ in the United States. That main-card start corresponds to 01:00 UTC on November 8. The listing does not assign an individual start time to Suarez–Jandiroba.